[BEIJING OLYMPICS] S. Korea wins 2nd straight game in women's curling

South Korean women's curling team shares high-fives during a match against the Russian Olympic Committee at the National Aquatics Center in Beijing on Saturday. (Yonhap)
South Korea won its second consecutive game in the women's curling tournament at Beijing 2022 on Saturday, beating the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) 9-5 to improve to 2-1 for the competition.
Down 2-1 after two ends at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, South Korea scored five unanswered points over the next three ends to open up a 6-2 lead.
The ROC got a point back in the sixth end, but South Korea scored two more points in the seventh end, thanks to a double takeout by skip Kim Eun-jung.
The ROC responded with two points in the eighth end, but South Korea's final takeout in the ninth end put Team Kim up by 9-5. Kim and her teammates made sure it would hold up as the final margin of victory.
Following a 12-7 loss to Canada in the first game on Thursday, South Korea beat Britain 9-7 Friday before winning another game Saturday.
South Korea's next game is against China on Sunday, starting at 2:05 p.m. in Beijing, or 3:05 p.m. in Seoul.
There are 10 teams in the tournament, and they will each play nine round-robin games. The top four nations at the end of the round-robin phase will advance to the semifinals. (Yonhap)
