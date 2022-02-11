Test, trace, treat must go on, says ex-Korea CDC chief

He said Korea no longer had strategy to bring down the patient numbers as the government abandons TTIQ -- test, trace, isolation, quarantine. So that foreshadows a greater burden for hospitals in the coming weeks, he said.
Omicron has spread across Korea “more than 10 times as rapidly as delta did,” he said. “In about 2 1/2 months since omicron was first detected in Korea, daily case numbers have jumped to 50,000. By comparison, delta, which was first spotted here in April, peaked at around 7,000.”
“The government seems to have designed the omicron response strategy around the assumption that hospital admissions would not increase as much,” he said.
But what were left out of that calculation was the near inevitability of omicron spreading to people requiring special medical attention, like pregnant women, large pool of diabetic patients, people coming down with conditions that need emergency surgery like appendicitis.
“While setting up beds for COVID-19 treatment, we haven’t prepared our hospitals for COVID-positive patients who may need to be given non-COVID procedures,” he said. “The result will be more deaths.”
He said while South Korea and the UK have relaxed their pandemic-related restrictions in response to omicron, countries like Singapore and Germany were doing the opposite.
"Rather than adhering to the initial plan, Korea should respond more flexibly and make corrections along the way," he told The Korea Herald after his speech.
He told the conference that if the authorities want to slow the march of the omicron surge, a return to the conventional ways was probably unavoidable.
“Test, trace, treat must continue, because there really is no other choice.”
Vaccine effectiveness, as measured by neutralizing antibody levels, wanes after six months. Israel, with one of the most successful vaccination programs around the world, was suffering from an omicron-led surge in hospitalizations.
“So we can’t count on high vaccine rates to act as a sufficient buffer. All evidence now shows that three doses are necessary for protection,” he said.
Speaking at the same conference, Dr. Oh Ju-hwan, professor of public health policy at Seoul National University, said the government stance on omicron was self-contradictory.
“Two conflicting messages are coming from the government. One is that (omicron) is similar to the flu and that it’s OK to go about our normal lives. In fact government messaging so far has made the virus out to be as unthreatening as the common cold, not even so much as the flu,” he said.
And yet on the other hand, measures restricting people’s social and economic activities like rapid test-requirements for unvaccinated people were still being reinforced.
“So which is it?” he asked, adding that this inconsistency was causing confusion for people as well as the front lines.
Dr. Hong Yun-chul, leading the Korean Society for Preventive Medicine and the Korean Society of Epidemiology’s joint task force for COVID-19 response, said, “We gathered here today because it’s very worrying the steps Korea is taking.”
He pointed out that from the third week of January, when omicron was officially declared the dominant version of COVID-19 here, the government stopped monitoring the proportion of cases occurring among traced contacts.
“Out of the many scenarios on how we could handle the situation, the direction of our policies should be to save as many lives as possible, rather than putting them at risk. But although the government would not acknowledge it, the way the things have unfolded so far suggest we’re abandoning our attempt to combat the pandemic.”
By Kim Arin
