Test, trace, treat must go on, says ex-Korea CDC chief

Dr. Lee Jong-koo poses for photo during a conference at the Korea Press Foundation building in Jung-gu, central Seoul, on Friday. (Kim Arin/The Korea Herald)





Health authorities were wrong to make omicron out to be flu-like in its impact, according to the former head of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Agency, who says the country should bring back efforts to slow the spread to turn around the worst.



Speaking at a conference Friday organized by a COVID-19 civic group associated with the Consumers Union of Korea, Dr. Lee Jong-koo, who led the national health protection agency during the 2009 swine flu pandemic, said the Korean government may have bet on omicron’s “milder” severity too early on, floating possibilities of handling it like the flu. Cheong Wa Dae officials had also told news outlets health authorities were preparing for a transition to the disease “going endemic.”



In the last week of January, the Ministry of Health and Welfare said based on the analysis of cases here so far, omicron was only one-fifth as deadly as delta. The case fatality rate for omicron was 0.16 percent, while for delta it was 0.8 percent.



Then a week later, on Tuesday, the ministry corrected its initial announcement and said omicron was turning out to be one-third, as opposed one-fifth, as fatal as delta.



“So it’s not possible to treat omicron like we do the seasonal flu, no,” he said. He added that contrary to the flu comparisons, latest findings suggest omicron’s severity is close to that of the original virus first found in Wuhan, China.



On the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency’s Jan. 24 claim that the severity of the different versions of COVID-19 was decreasing, Lee said, “This has turned out to be wrong.”



The graph showed omicron’s case fatality rate was lower than delta’s, and delta’s lower than that for the original virus found in Wuhan.



“Omicron not only spreads much faster than earlier variants, it is also likely to cause severe disease than the government hoped,” he said.



Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency’s Jan. 24 graph shows the virus is evolving to become less severe -- omicron less severe than delta, and delta less so than the original Wuhan virus. English annotations are by The Korea Herald. (KDCA)