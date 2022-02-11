McDonald’s Korea to raise prices on inflation fears

A photo shows the outside of a McDonald‘s restaurant. (Yonhap)
McDonald’s Korea announced Thursday it will raise prices of some 30 food items by an average of 2.8 percent starting from Feb. 17, in line with other fast food chains that have carried out price hikes recently.
Under the new scheme, the price of the Bulgogi Burger will increase from 2,200 won to 2,300 won ($1.84 to $1.92), while a small Americano coffee will be priced at 1,900 won, up from 1,700 won. Other popular combo meals are also expected to see increases of 200 won to 300 won.
The burger chain said, however, it will maintain the prices of its bestselling Big Mac Meal and McSpicy Shanghai Burger.
“We have decided to raise prices of some food items in response to rising costs in ingredients and international logistics,” said a McDonald’s Korea official.
McDonald’s has remained the only fast food chain that has not raised food prices amid inflation fears since the end of last year. Starting from Lotteria, which hiked prices by 4.1 percent in December, Burger King and Shake Shack raised food prices 2.9 percent and 3 percent, respectively, in recent weeks.
