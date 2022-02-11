Kia tops JD Power’s reliability study

Kia Sorento (Kia)
Hyundai Motor Group said Friday Kia Motors has topped JD Power’s reliability study for the first time, outpacing all rivals in the mass-market and premium segments.
Kia ranked first in JD Power’s 2022 US Vehicle Dependability Study, while its bigger sister Hyundai Motor came third. Genesis, which has become an independent luxury brand, ranked fourth overall, topping the premium segment.
The second place was taken by GM’s Buick brand.
This year’s JD Power Vehicle Dependability Study surveyed 29,487 customers in the US over 139 models from 32 automotive brands.
Targeting drivers with models launched from July 2018 to February 2019, the respondents determined their dissatisfaction levels, with lower scores meaning greater customer satisfaction.
In the mid-sized SUV and mid-sized sedan segments, Hyundai’s Santa Fe and Sonata took the top spots, respectively. In the upper mid-sized SUV segment, Kia’s Sorento ranked top for the second year.
Hyundai Motor Group said it had beaten last year’s record of seven awards, with 11 awards altogether, including two awards given to brands and nine awards in segment categories.
“The VDS results speak to Hyundai, Kia and Genesis’s dedication to delivering vehicles that not only excel in areas long-appreciated by owners, like design and driving experience, but also across innovative technologies that have become a crucial part of the overall ownership experience. We strive to maintain these high standards in all the vehicles we build,” said Hyundai Motor Group’s Quality Division Head Cha Seog-ju.
By Kim Da-sol
