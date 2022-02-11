 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
National

UNICEF provides nutrition supplies for 160,000 N. Korean pregnant women

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 11, 2022 - 10:20       Updated : Feb 11, 2022 - 10:34
In this March 2020 file photo captured from the website of North Korea's main newspaper, the Rodong Sinmun, workers disinfect cargo containers at the country's western port of Nampo. (Rodong Sinmun)
In this March 2020 file photo captured from the website of North Korea's main newspaper, the Rodong Sinmun, workers disinfect cargo containers at the country's western port of Nampo. (Rodong Sinmun)

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has provided North Korea with micronutrient treatments for 160,000 pregnant and lactating women, according to its recent report.

The items are the first supplies from UNICEF delivered to the reclusive North after it reopened western sea routes in October following monthslong border controls against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"After several months in quarantine at Nampo port, the first batch of nutrition supplies was released from disinfection, including micronutrient treatments sufficient to support 160,000 pregnant and lactating women," the UN agency's Humanitarian Situation Report on East Asia and Pacific Region said. The report covered UNICEF's activities in the fourth quarter of last year.

North Korea has been gradually opening its sea and land routes to bring in essential materials from abroad. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114