Business

Samsung offers technological solutions to Hollywood Park

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 11, 2022 - 09:56       Updated : Feb 11, 2022 - 10:31
This photo provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on Friday, shows its Infinity Screen installed at SoFi Stadium in August 2020. (Samsung Electronics Co.)
This photo provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on Friday, shows its Infinity Screen installed at SoFi Stadium in August 2020. (Samsung Electronics Co.)

Samsung Electronics Co. said Friday it has joined the Hollywood Park Technology Alliance that provides cutting-edge solutions for the park's technological infrastructure and implementation.

Hollywood Park, home to SoFi Stadium, is being developed into a massive retail and entertainment district. Located in Inglewood, California, it used to house a horse racing and training facility.

The alliance of a technology-oriented think tank was launched earlier this month to help develop innovative technology services and solutions for the 1.21 million-square-meter sports and entertainment destination.

"Joining the Hollywood Park Technology Alliance allows us to continue to contribute display innovations to the ever-evolving complex," Mark Quiroz, vice president of marketing for Samsung's display division, said.

"Partnering with leading innovators helps us to deliver a revolutionary guest experience, made possible by the innovative alliance partners. We are ready for the long-term advancement of this incredible space and are looking forward to collaborating with our fellow technology partners."

Other companies joining the alliance include Google Cloud, YouTube, Verizon, Deloitte, Cisco and Square.

Hollywood Park, which is scheduled to be completed around 2025, will feature retail spaces, residences, public parks, a hotel and offices. The 2028 Summer Olympics is scheduled to take place partly at SoFi Stadium.

In August 2020, Samsung installed the Infinity Screen at the stadium, a double-sided 70,000-square-foot 4K LED display, which was the largest videoboard ever installed in the history of sports, the company said.

As part of the alliance, Samsung said it will provide the park with its advanced display solutions, including LED videoboard and large format displays. (Yonhap)

