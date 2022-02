Employees work on a COVID-19 testing kits production line at Humasis in Gunpo, Gyeonggi, Wednesday. (Yonhap)

The government is considering placing a price ceiling on COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Friday.

Kim made the remark during a COVID-19 response meeting in Seoul as the government tries to ensure the stable supply of self-test kits following the initiation of an enhanced at-home treatment system amid soaring virus cases. (Yonhap)

By Kim Young-won ( wone0102@heraldcorp.com