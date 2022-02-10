 Back To Top
National

South Korean Diplomat Attacked In New York: Seoul

By AFP
Published : Feb 10, 2022 - 21:18       Updated : Feb 10, 2022 - 21:48

A South Korean diplomat was injured after being attacked by an "unidentified man" in New York, Seoul's foreign ministry said Thursday.

The man was randomly attacked on a Manhattan sidewalk, according to a report in the New York Post, which said he was "slugged in the face".

Seoul confirmed that a diplomat at the country's United Nations mission had been injured.

"A diplomat affiliated to the UN mission was attacked by an unidentified man in downtown Manhattan on the evening of February 9 and was injured," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

It did not give any details of the victim's age or gender, citing privacy concerns.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will urge the local police to conduct a quick and thorough investigation," it added.

Anti-Asian violence has surged in America since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. (AFP)

