Entertainment

[Graphic News] K-pop album sales increased 37% last year

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Feb 11, 2022 - 10:00       Updated : Feb 11, 2022 - 10:00

The K-pop album market has been experiencing an unprecedented boom but the sales of digital music have been sluggish amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the year-end data released by Korea’s album sales tracker Gaon Chart, the nation’s top 400 albums sold 57 million copies in and out of the country in 2021, up 36.9 percent from 41.7 million the previous year.

The sales of the top 400 albums have been on a steep rise after exceeding 20 million for the first time in 2018. The number has since increased to 25 million in 2019, 41.7 million in 2020 and 57 million in 2021.

Industry insiders say behind the rapid increase since the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020 is the phenomenon that fans, unable to gather at live concerts and shows amid the protracted pandemic, soothe their disappointment by purchasing albums. (Yonhap)


By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
