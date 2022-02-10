How our ancestors asked, ‘Will you be my Valentine?’

“Lovers under the Crescent Moon,” drawn by a renowned painter of the late Joseon period Shin Yun-bok, a renowned painter of the late Joseon period. (Kansong Art Museum)





Heart-shaped chocolate gifts, flower bouquets and cute stuffed toys are prominently displayed at brick-and-mortar retail stores and online shopping malls. Restaurants and hotels are decked out with romantic decorations, enticing couples with special promotions. Valentine’s Day is just around the corner.



An apparent foreign import, the annual Feb. 14 festivity has now firmly taken root in Korea as one of the most romantic days on the calendar.



“Valentine’s Day is no longer just about women (expressing their affections to men). By exchanging gifts and going on romantic dates, lovers celebrate the day together,” said a 30-year-old single woman surnamed Choi who works in the retail industry.



During the Joseon era, long before Valentine’s Day was introduced here, lovebirds on the Korean Peninsula had one March day set aside for a special, romantic date. It was Gyeongchip Day, one of the 24 seasonal divisions of the lunar calendar when frogs wake up from hibernation and the spring begins.



On Gyeonchip, which usually falls around March 5-6, couples exchanged ginkgo fruits as proof of their love. While women gave round-shaped nuts from female ginkgo trees, men offered ones with a triangular shape from male trees. Since ginkgo trees produce their fruit mostly in October or November, lovers acquired the berries in fall and cherished them until spring.



People walk under yellow-leaved ginkgo trees in Naju, 355 kilometers south of Seoul, on Nov. 10, 2021. (Yonhap)