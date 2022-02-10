[Today’s K-pop] Pentagon’s Yeo One suffers injury from car accident

(Credit: Cube Entertainment)



Yeo One of Pentagon will suspend activities for the time being due to a back injury, agency Cube Entertainment said Thursday.



He was hit by a car that was driven by a drunken driver the previous day, while he was on his way home. He was brought to the hospital immediately and received emergency care.



He appeared in a program in the afternoon but suffered pains returning home and now is recovering after a treatment, the firm said. Local media found a scene from the show that was broadcast live in which the performer was sitting gingerly on a chair. The symptoms must have exacerbated while preparing for the show, a company source explained .



Pentagon came in first place at a music chart show last week with “Feelin’ Like,” the focus track from its 12th EP “In:Vite U,” for the first time since its 2016 debut. The song topped iTunes top songs chart in 11 regions and the EP was No. 1 on its top albums chart in 30 regions.



BTS’ “Dope” video tops 700m views



(Credit: Big Hit Music)



The music video for BTS’ “Dope” surpassed 700 million views on YouTube on Wednesday, according to label Big Hit Music on Thursday.



The electronic hip-hop tune is from the EP “The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Part 1” that came out in April 2015. It is the follow-up song after lead track “I Need U.”



With the bandmates dressed up in a range of different uniforms, from dandy suits to police uniforms, the music video was the first of the septet’s to garner 100 million views. It became the ninth music video to reach the milestone.



Separately, BTS reentered Billboard 200 with its fourth full album “Map of the Soul: 7,” according to the publication on Tuesday in the US. The LP landed atop the chart when it was released in February 2020 and stayed on it for 82 weeks in a row.



Twice’s Jeongyeon says hello after 6-month hiatus



(Credit: JYP Entertainment)



Jeongyeon of Twice brought fans up to speed for the first time in six months.



Featuring light blonde hair, she appeared in the livestream with her bandmates and said it has been really long since she chatted live with her fans.



“I’m doing really well,” she assured fans who asked how she has been doing.



“I woke up early and have been to a cosmetics store. I went out early to send a parcel but had some time ... picked up stuff like eye cleanser,” she added when fans urged her to share some tidbits.



She has put her career on hold since August last year due to anxiety issues and was absent from the band’s Seoul concerts in December.



Twice will head to the US next week and perform seven times in five cities, from Los Angeles to New York until Feb. 27.



Stray Kids’ Felix needs treatment for slipped disc



(Credit: Singles)