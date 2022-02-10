[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

JW Marriott Hotel Seoul unveils ‘Be My Valentine Afternoon Tea Set’



The Lounge at JW Marriott Hotel Seoul presents the “Be My Valentine Afternoon Tea Set,” with handcrafted desserts featuring romantic pink hues from four days starting Friday. The limited-edition tea set includes an exclusive gift of Manolo Blahnik Chocolate Shoes, dubbed the “Dream Wedding Shoes” for their appearance in “Sex and the City.”



Strawberry Mont Blancs, Chocolate Mille Feuille, Strawberry Layered Cheesecake and Strawberry Macarons are some of which are included in the selection of six desserts.



The dessert menus are accompanied by two cups of a choice of nine teas by organic handmade US brand Rishi, six teas by luxury Korean brand Ssangye, and custom-blended Homage Coffee. The set is priced at 160,000 won for two guests.



For inquiries, call (02) 6282-6267.





Josun Palace Hotel offers Valentines Day cakes



Josun Palace Hotel in Seoul’s Gangnam-gu presents three types of Valentines Day cakes, specially backed by hotel’s patissiers.



The Macaron Tower Special Cake is characterized by its detailed colors of macarons, of which the pink tone goes darker as it goes up. The edible butterfly ornaments are decorated around the cake. Each layer has a different taste, from cherry comfort to white chocolate. Reservations are required at least 3 days in advance, and is priced at 220,000 won.



The Heart Mousse Cake is topped with red heart ornaments and golden sprinkles on a white chocolate base, and is priced at 80,000 won.



The Valentine Heart Tart is a heart-shaped tart with macarons, fresh strawberries, and blueberries on top. The tart costs 60,000 won.



For reservations, call (02) 727-7200.





Grand InterContinental Seoul presents ‘Cupid Moments’ package



Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas presents a package which arranges for a flower bouquet prepared by the hotel’s flower team, a mini cake, and a bottle of Moet & Chandon Imperial Champagne in the room. The package comes with a gift set worth 258,000 won from Balmain Hair, a French luxury brand.



Guests staying from Friday to Monday will additionally receive a box of chocolates as a gift.



The Club Lounge on the 34th floor, available exclusively for guests on the club floor only, is accessible to package guests as a complimentary perk. Package guests can access the lounge throughout their stay along with a breakfast buffet, afternoon tea, and happy hour with unlimited food and alcohol provided.



The package starts at 660,000 won. For inquiries, call (02) 559-7777.





Grand Hyatt Seoul offers Valentine’s Day special cake



In celebration of Valentine’s Day, Grand Hyatt Seoul offers special cakes to share between lovers.



The Deli’s, located in the lobby floor of the hotel, presents eye-catching cakes fit for Valentine’s Day, decorated in white and red. Each cake is made with almond sheets infused with raspberry and Earl Grey tea flavors, with mascarpone mousse and salted caramel sandwiched in between. The cake is topped off with luxurious, edible gold leaf flakes.



The cake can be reserved through Naver from Saturday. Purchases at the bakery can be made from Feb. 12 to 14. For inquiries, call (02) 799-8167.



