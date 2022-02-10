 Back To Top
Entertainment

Suzy returns to singing after 4 yrs with new single

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 10, 2022 - 11:15       Updated : Feb 10, 2022 - 11:15
This image provided by Management Soop shows a teaser image of Suzy's upcoming single
This image provided by Management Soop shows a teaser image of Suzy's upcoming single "Satellite." (Management Soop)

Singer-actress Suzy is returning to singing for the first time in four years with a new single, her management agency said Thursday.

The song titled "Satellite" will hit various music services at 6 p.m. next Thursday, according to Management Soop.

The singer has participated in the project as a co-writer, with the lyrics about a nostalgic sweetness, it added.

The upcoming single is Suzy's first public release since her second mini album "Faces of Love" in January 2018.

The 27-year-old singer and actress, as well as a member of the disbanded K-pop girl group missA, has focused more on her acting career in recent years, starring in the disaster movie "Ashfall" (2019) and romance TV series "Vagabond" (2019) and "Start-Up" (2020). (Yonhap)

