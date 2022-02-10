Military reports 351 more COVID-19 cases

South Korea's military on Thursday reported 351 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its domestic personnel to 7,508.

The new cases included 183 from the Army, 93 from the Air Force, 29 from the Navy, 26 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry, 17 from the Marine Corps, two from the Joint Chiefs of Staff and one from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command.

Currently, 2,850 military personnel are under treatment.

Meanwhile, two more sailors of the Navy's 304-strong Cheonghae unit operating in waters off Africa tested positive, bringing its cumulative infection count to 59. (Yonhap)