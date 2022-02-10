 Back To Top
National

Military to expand missile command amid NK missile threats

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 10, 2022 - 10:14       Updated : Feb 10, 2022 - 10:15
This file photo, provided by the Ministry of National Defense, shows Defense Minister Suh Wook (C) visiting the Army Missile Command on Jan. 31, 2022. (Ministry of National Defense)

South Korea's military is seeking to rename and strengthen the Army's missile unit to better cope with North Korea's evolving missile threats, its officials said Thursday.

The defense ministry made a public notice on its push for legislation to rename the current Army Missile Command to the Army Missile Strategic Command and expand its headquarters and subordinate units.

Under the envisioned reorganization set for April, its commander's rank will be elevated to lieutenant general from the current major general.

Military officials said that the reshaping of the unit is in line with public calls to secure strategic deterrence capabilities to proactively respond to "omnidirectional security threats."

The envisioned change follows a series of North Korean missile launches, including those involving a hypersonic missile and an intermediate-range ballistic missile, last month.

The North's push to sharpen its missile edge has raised doubts over whether the South is ready to counter threats from missiles, particularly low-flying, highly maneuverable ones that are difficult to detect and intercept. (Yonhap)

