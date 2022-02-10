Tottenham's Son Heung-min scores after monthlong injury

In this AFP photo, Tottenham Hotspur striker Son Heung-min (R) celebrates his goal during a Premier League match against Southampton at Hotspur Stadium in London on Wednesday. (AFP-Yonhap)

Tottenham Hotspurs' Son Heung-min has scored his ninth goal of the Premier League season after returning from a monthlong injury but could not prevent his team from losing two matches in a row.

Son netted his ninth goal in the league -- 10th in all competitions for the 2021-22 season -- in Tottenham's 3-2 defeat against Southampton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Thursday (Korean time).

Thanks to the goal, Son marked double-digit figures for goals for the sixth straight season.

And it was Son's first goal since he netted his eighth goal in the league in a match against Crystal Palace on Dec. 26.

The South Korean striker has been absent for a month due to a muscle injury in his leg during a Carabao Cup match in early January.

Tottenham took the first lead thanks to an own goal by Southampton defender Jan Bednarek in the 23rd minute but gave up an equalizer to Armando Broja a few minutes later.

In the second half, Son helped his team regain a 2-1 lead by netting a low cross from Lucas Moura in the 70th.

But the host team allowed two straight goals and failed to keep Southampton from pulling off a come-from-behind 3-2 victory.

Tottenham places seventh with 36 points from 11 wins, three draws and seven losses, while Southampton rose to 10th place with 28 points. (Yonhap)