Seoul stocks open higher on Wall Street gains

An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened higher Thursday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) rose 10.23 points, or 0.37 percent, to trade at 2,779.08 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite jumped 2.08 percent on tech gains, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.86 percent.

In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 0.67 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 1.98 percent.

Internet portal operator Naver moved up 2.91 percent, and LG Chem jumped 3.11 percent.

Among losers, top car battery maker LG Energy Solution lost 2.74 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,194.8 won against the US dollar, up 1.7 percent from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)