 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
Sports

Hwang Dae-heon wins men's 1,500m short track title for S. Korea's 1st gold in Beijing

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 9, 2022 - 22:59       Updated : Feb 9, 2022 - 22:59
Hwang Dae-heon of South Korea celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men`s 1,500m short track speed skating race at the Beijing Winter Olympics at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing on Feb. 9, 2022. (Yonhap)
Hwang Dae-heon of South Korea celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men`s 1,500m short track speed skating race at the Beijing Winter Olympics at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing on Feb. 9, 2022. (Yonhap)


South Korean short track speed skater Hwang Dae-heon captured gold in the men's 1,500m at Beijing 2022 on Wednesday, bouncing back from a recent officiating controversy for the country's first gold in the Chinese capital.

Hwang edged out Steven Dubois of Canada for his first Olympic gold at Capital Indoor Stadium. Semen Elistratov of the Russian Olympic Committee took bronze.

Hwang came in 2:09.219, with Dubois checking in at 2:09.254 and Elistratov at 2:09.267.

This is the second career Olympic medal for Hwang, who won silver in the 500m at PyeongChang 2018.

Two other South Korean skaters in the final, Lee June-seo and Park Jang-hyuk, finished fifth and seventh. There were a record 10 skaters competing for medals.

South Korea entered Wednesday, the fifth day of competition, with one bronze medal. The most successful country in Olympic short track history had been shut out in Beijing after two days' worth of races, held back by abrupt falls and what many South Korean officials and fans feel had been biased officiating.

Hwang ended that drought and left no room for any video review with a clean race.

Hwang opened the 13 1/2-lap race well back in the pack. Then he climbed to fourth place on the fifth lap. And then with nine laps remaining, Hwang zipped past three skaters to take first place. He did not relinquish that position until the end.

Apparently confident he had clinched the gold cleanly, Hwang celebrated his gold by waving the national flag, Taegeukgi, on the ice well before the results became official.

South Korea now has 25 gold medals and 49 medals overall since short track made its Olympic debut in 1992.

The men's 1,500m was added in 2002. South Korea has produced four of the six champions so far. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114