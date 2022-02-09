‘All of Us Are Dead’ and the baffling versatility of ‘ssibal’

A scene from “All of Us Are Dead,“ where the title character Cheong-san played by actor Yoon Chan-young fights against zombies. (Netflix)





For Pramesti, a 23-year-old Indonesian, Korean films and TV dramas have been a useful source of learning how native Koreans speak. Then the latest Netflix hit, “All of Us Are Dead,” made her question her knowledge about some Korean curse words.



“I heard a lot of Korean swear words from the lead characters, especially ‘ssibal.’ ... Many also said the word ‘saekki,’ which I know to be an insult, but it didn’t really seem like a curse as it was used between close friends,” she said. Confused, she Googled those words, she added.



On social media, there seems to be quite a few viewers like Pramesti who couldn’t get such nasty words out of their heads after watching the zombie thriller series.



“I enjoy watching Korean teen movies and dramas. I think ‘All of Us Are Dead’ certainly used more curse words than any others did,” said Iya, another fan of Korean dramas in her 20s living in the Philippines.



Based on a popular web comic, “All of Us Are Dead” is about a group of high school students who find themselves trapped in a school where a zombie virus has taken over. The 12-episode drama topped the streaming service’s weekly official chart for non-English TV series since its release on Jan. 28, with more than 361 million hours viewed as of Wednesday, according to Netflix.



Amid its growing popularity at home and abroad, there has been an increasing number of posts on Twitter about Korean slang words used in the coming-of-age drama.



A screenshot of tweets posted by foreign viewers of “All of Us Are Dead,“ commenting on the overuse of slang words in the show. (Twitter)