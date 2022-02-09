 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
Business

SK Inc. to pay out W447.6b in dividends

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 9, 2022 - 16:37       Updated : Feb 9, 2022 - 16:40
SK Group headquarters in central Seoul. (SK Inc.)
SK Group headquarters in central Seoul. (SK Inc.)

SK Inc., the holding firm of South Korea's No. 3 conglomerate SK Group, said Wednesday it is paying out 447.6 billion won ($373.9 million) in dividends for the fiscal 2021 in an effort to promote shareholder value.

The company's board approved the year-end dividend payment of 6,500 per common stock and 6,550 won per preferred share, amounting to 368.3 billion won, SK said in a regulatory filing.

SK paid the interim dividends of 1,500 won per common stock, or 79.3 billion won, in August last year.

The 447.6 billion won dividend payout is up 21 percent from the previous year's 370.1 billion won and the largest ever since its 2015 launch, according to the company.

In a separate filing, SK said its net income for 2021 came to 5.7 trillion won, turning to the black from a loss of 108.4 billion won a year earlier.

Operating profit for the year also swung to the black at 4.95 trillion won, with sales growing 21.7 percent on-year to 98.3 trillion won.

SK Inc. has been heavily investing in advanced materials, bio, green and digital sectors as its four areas of future growth drivers under a blueprint to grow into a global investment firm with 140 trillion won in market cap by 2025. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114