Business

McDonald‘s to bring Spicy McNuggets to Korea

By Ahn Ju-hee
Published : Feb 9, 2022 - 16:16       Updated : Feb 9, 2022 - 16:19

A poster of McDonald‘s new menu item Spicy McNuggets released in Korea (McDonald‘s Korea)
A poster of McDonald's new menu item Spicy McNuggets released in Korea (McDonald's Korea)
McDonald‘s is bringing its fan-favorite Spicy Chicken McNuggets to Korea for a limited time, the company in Seoul said last week.

Seasoned with cayenne and chili pepper, the spicy version of the iconic menu item created a huge buzz in the US when released as a limited time offer in 2020. The fast food giant is hoping to further capture the Korean palate, which is characterized by a love for spice.

The Spicy McNuggets are available for a limited time only from  Feb. 4 to early May. Fans up for the extra heat can get the nuggets at the chain’s locations nationwide. They are priced at 1,800 won ($1.50) for 4 pieces, 3,000 won for 6 pieces, and 4,500 won for 10 pieces. The company is also debuting Orange Chili sauce, a sweet and sour sauce developed in Korea to pair with the spicy nuggets.

“This is a first-time release of the Spicy McNuggets here in Korea. We will strive to develop more diverse menu items and services for our customers.” said a McDonald’s Korea official.

By Ahn Ju-hee (dianahn@heraldcorp.com)

