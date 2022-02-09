Korean celebs under attack by Chinese social media users for supporting Korean athletes

BTS member RM (left) and rapper Paloalto (Big Hit Music, Hi-Lite Records)

Korean celebrities who showed their support online for South Korean athletes at 2022 Beijing Olympics have been bombarded by Chinese social media users.



RM, the leader of K-pop group BTS, uploaded an Instagram story on his personal account expressing support for a South Korean short track speedskater who was disqualified during the men‘s 1,000-meter semifinal held Monday.



The singer posted a photo with thumbs-up and clapping emoji after the event, during which Hwang Dae-heon overtook two Chinese skaters. The speedskater came in first but was disqualified for what the referee claimed was “illegal late passing” and making contact with the other skaters.



While many Koreans interpreted the referee’s decision as biased, RM’s Instagram account was flooded with malicious comments from Chinese users. They used vomiting emoji and criticized RM. Some of them demanded an apology for disputing the referee’s decision and made insults about his looks as well.



The official BTS Instagram account was also bombarded. Some Chinese netizens also expressed their anger on Weibo by using the hashtag “#BTSinsultingChina.”





BTS member RM‘s Instagram story post (left) and malicious comments left by Chinese social media users (RM’s Instagram)