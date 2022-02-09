Can political satires rise again in Korea?

Coupang Play’s “SNL Korea” parodies presidential candidates Lee Jae-myung and Yoon Suk-yeol as well as their wives. (Coupang Play)

As the March presidential election race heats up, political TV series and made-for-television political satires are grabbing attention.



“Saturday Night Live Korea,” a reboot of tvN’s “SNL Korea” (2011-17), returned through local video streaming platform Coupang Play.



The show’s comedy sketches, including the infamous cold opening, have regularly been offering parodies of contemporary politics and widely known controversies surrounding the presidential candidates, including -- but not limited to -- academic plagiarism, questionable remarks and the actions of presidential candidates’ spouses.



The latest highlights of the comedy show‘s political clips have recorded over 2 million views on the official YouTube channel of Coupang Play.



“Going to the Blue House Like This,” a political sitcom released by local streaming service Wavve, was released as a drama series portraying present-day politics.



Kim Sung-ryoung plays the role of the newly appointed minister of culture, sports and tourism in “Going to the Blue House Like This” (Wavve)

The 12-part series centers around a politician who becomes an Olympic gold medalist and is appointed as the new minister of culture, sports and tourism. The storyline develops as the minister’s husband, a political critic, is kidnapped by anonymous forces.



According to Wavve, the series recorded the highest number of new viewers and viewing time upon its premiere, and secured its position in the top five in the drama series chart more than four weeks after its Nov. 12, 2021, release .



Astory, producer of hit tvN series “Signal” and Netflix’s “Kingdom,” is scheduled to release the new political satire “The Blue House Family” early this year.



The company plans to release the series via streaming, but the final decision on the platform and release date has yet to be announced.



Cha In-pyo plays the role of president in "The Blue House Family." (Astory)