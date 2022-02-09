Olympic-sparked anti-Chinese sentiment rises as political issue

Civic groups hold a protest near the Chinese Embassy in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)



Anti-China sentiment sparked by controversial decisions at the 2022 Beijing Olympics is growing into a political issue, prompting presidential candidates to jump on the latest bandwagon to woo voters.



On Monday, Korean speedskaters Hwang Dae-heon and Lee June-seo were disqualified in different groups for the men’s 1,000-meter semifinals held at the Capital Indoor Stadium in China.



While they came in first and second in their respective group races, the two athletes were penalized and gave way to two Chinese skaters, as China ultimately collected gold and silver in the 1,000-meter finals.



Immediately after the race, presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea quickly raised a voice against the refereeing.



“I am greatly disappointed and frustrated at the biased judgment in the short-track speedskating race,” Lee wrote via his Facebook on Tuesday.



In a separate post, Lee also expressed support for the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee’s decision to file an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport of the referees’ decisions.



Yoon Suk-yeol, the rival candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, also said he “deeply sympathizes” with the anger and loss the Korean athletes would feel.



“I am concerned for the young Koreans who are greatly disappointed and question what impartiality is, seeing the Olympics incident,” Yoon said Tuesday, acknowledging the stronger anti-sentiment spread those in their 20s and 30s.



“But the Olympic spirit and sportsmanship of our athletes is of great value, and I hope they can do their best until the end.”



Ahn Cheol-soo of the minor opposition People’s Party, running a distant third in the presidential race, also posted a complaint on his Facebook on Tuesday.



“China should immediately cancel the ‘dirty’ judgment and return the gold medal to South Korea,” Ahn wrote.



Ahn said South Korean skaters have been robbed of the gold medal due to the biased refereeing in the short-track speedskating.







Korean speedskater Hwang Dae-heon races ahead of two Chinese and one Turkish rivals in the men’s 1,000 meters semifinals held at the Capital Indoor Stadium in China on Monday. (Yonhap)