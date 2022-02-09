LX Hausys sets eye on North American market at KBIS 2022

The LX Hausys exhibition booth at the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show in Orlando, Florida (LX Hausys)
The building materials company LX Hausys said Wednesday that it showcased its latest collection of engineered stone and artificial marble at the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show in Orlando, Florida, which began Tuesday and concludes Thursday. The company’s outing to North America’s largest jamboree for kitchen and bath brands signals its ambitions to further tap into the lucrative North American market.
The Calacatta Collection fashioned from Viatera, an engineered stone surface, enjoyed the spotlight at the show. Reflecting American homebuyers’ taste for nature-inspired hues, the navy and green veins of the Viatera line were a hit. The HIMACS line -- Calacatta Luna and Pietra -- also drew attention from construction companies. The company invited principal clients in the construction and kitchen industries to secure new contracts at the show.
The move comes in line with LX Hausys’ ambitions to cash in on the North American market, which accounts for 70 percent of the global demand for engineered stone. The company is already second largest there following DuPont in the region’s artificial marble market, and fourth largest in the engineered stone market, recording 20 percent and 10 percent market share, respectively.
In line with the goals, the company expanded its production capacity for engineered stone at its Georgia plant by 50 percent in 2020.
"We hope to promote our products’ unique design, advanced processability and high stain resistance at the trade show, and thus secure our footing in the North American market,” an official from LX Hausys said.
by Ahn Ju-hee (dianahn@heraldcorp.com
)