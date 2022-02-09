 Back To Top
Life&Style

Actor Lee Byung-hun tests positive for COVID-19

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 9, 2022 - 14:25       Updated : Feb 9, 2022 - 14:26
A photo of actor Lee Byung-hun, provided by BH Entertainment. (BH Entertainment)
A photo of actor Lee Byung-hun, provided by BH Entertainment. (BH Entertainment)

Actor Lee Byung-hun has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his management agency said Wednesday.

"Lee got tested for COVID-19 since he didn't feel well and received a positive result on Monday," BH Entertainment said. "He currently has no serious health problems."

He is fully vaccinated and boosted, according to the agency.

The infection immediately halted the filming of the new tvN drama "Our Blues," starring Lee. All other members of the cast and the crew tested negative.

Also among the cast of the show are Shin Min-a, Cha Seung-won, Lee Jung-eun, Han Ji-min and Kim Woo-bin. It is set to be released this year. (Yonhap)

