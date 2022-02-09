Military advises incoming recruits to cast early ballots

South Korea's military recruitment agency on Wednesday advised incoming draftees to cast their ballots during an early voting period for the March 9 presidential election.

The Military Manpower Administration (MMA) said that some 20,000 men are set to begin mandatory service before the Election Day, and they can go to polling stations when early voting takes place on March 4-5.

By law, citizens can only cast their votes at their legal residential districts on the Election Day. When outside their residence, they can vote during the advance polling period.

Some 18,000 troops are expected to begin their service from Feb. 14-March 3 and thus cast votes at stations near their bases during the early voting period.

The MMA plans to send to their bases booklets on presidential candidates in a due legal procedure to ensure voters are fully informed of whom they will vote for.

Separately, some 2,000 men are set to join the military from March 7-8. The MMA said they can vote anywhere across the country during the early voting period.

All able-bodied South Korean men must serve around two years in the military. (Yonhap)