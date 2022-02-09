 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
National

Military advises incoming recruits to cast early ballots

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 9, 2022 - 10:48       Updated : Feb 9, 2022 - 10:50
Ministry of National Defense (Yonhap)
Ministry of National Defense (Yonhap)

South Korea's military recruitment agency on Wednesday advised incoming draftees to cast their ballots during an early voting period for the March 9 presidential election.

The Military Manpower Administration (MMA) said that some 20,000 men are set to begin mandatory service before the Election Day, and they can go to polling stations when early voting takes place on March 4-5.

By law, citizens can only cast their votes at their legal residential districts on the Election Day. When outside their residence, they can vote during the advance polling period.

Some 18,000 troops are expected to begin their service from Feb. 14-March 3 and thus cast votes at stations near their bases during the early voting period.

The MMA plans to send to their bases booklets on presidential candidates in a due legal procedure to ensure voters are fully informed of whom they will vote for.

Separately, some 2,000 men are set to join the military from March 7-8. The MMA said they can vote anywhere across the country during the early voting period.

All able-bodied South Korean men must serve around two years in the military. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114