Finance

Hana Financial taps vice chief as new chairman

By Jung Min-kyung
Published : Feb 8, 2022 - 20:49       Updated : Feb 8, 2022 - 20:49

Hana Financial Group Vice Chairman Ham Young-joo (Hana Financial Group)
South Korea’s Hana Financial Group has nominated Vice Chairman Ham Young-joo to be the next chairman of the banking group.

On Tuesday, firm’s chairman nomination committee tapped Ham as the sole nominee for the position, citing his performance in generating profit and bolstering stability in business. Ham has also shown “extraordinary leadership” in managing the group and is expected to lead Hana into the future with digital transformation, the committee said in a statement.

The 66-year-old vice chief’s three-year term as chairman will start upon confirmation at a shareholders meeting next month. Current chairman Kim Jung-tai is set to step down after a decade in the position.

Before serving as Hana Financial Group’s vice chairman, Ham was the CEO of the group’s flagship commercial lender Hana Bank from 2015 to 2019.



By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)
