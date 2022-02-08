 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
National

Asan Medical Center to open infectious disease facility

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 8, 2022 - 15:46       Updated : Feb 8, 2022 - 15:46
This photo, taken Tuesday, shows the Center for Infection Control at Asan Medical Center, one of South Korea's five major hospitals. (Yonhap)
This photo, taken Tuesday, shows the Center for Infection Control at Asan Medical Center, one of South Korea's five major hospitals. (Yonhap)
Asan Medical Center, one of South Korea's five major hospitals, said Tuesday it will open a separate infectious disease facility to better battle the pandemic.

The Center for Infection Control (CIC), located next to the general hospital's main wing in Seoul, will begin operations Thursday.

It marks the first time for a private hospital to open a separate building wholly dedicated to infectious diseases.

"We will actively work to overcome the national crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic," Park Seung-il, head of the Asan Medical Center, said during the opening ceremony, expressing hope that the new clinic will serve as a leading role in battling the pandemic.

The four-story building with a three-story basement will first provide quality outpatient care for COVID-19 and for other infectious diseases once the current pandemic subsides.

The whole building is equipped with a negative pressure system that uses lower air pressure to allow outside air into the segregated environment.

The CIC also has a negative pressure-based emergency room with 29 hospital beds, 15 negative pressure rooms and 13 negative pressure hospital rooms for critically ill patients.

Asan Medical Center said it will secure the movements of COVID-19 patients, meaning each person will be treated separately despite being hospitalized on the same floor.

On Tuesday, South Korea reported 36,719 new COVID-19 infections, with the number staying above 35,000 cases for four days in a row as the highly infectious omicron variant has become the country's dominant strain.

The number of critically ill COVID-19 patients was 268.

Intensive care unit beds for critically ill COVID-19 patients were 18.2 percent occupied nationwide, staying at a stable level. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114