IP-based games to expand into drama and film

Clockwise from left: Actors Go Soo, Yuk Jun-seo, Lee Hee-jun and Don Lee appear in the short film produced by Krafton. (Krafton)



Korean game developers are seeking to follow webtoons’ successful jump to films and global streaming platforms.



According to South Korean game developer Krafton, “Bystanders,” a short film based on the company’s renowned battle royale game, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, recorded over 1 million views on the “PUBG: Battlegrounds” YouTube channel as of Monday.



The two-part project surprised both local and global viewers when its first short film, “Ground Zero,” starring actor Don Lee, widely known as Ma Dong-seok in Korea, was released in June 2021.



“Bystanders,” a 16-minute short film starring top actors Go Soo, Lee Hee-jun and Lee Gyoung-young, was released on Jan. 29.



“With the unique settings and characters taken from PUBG: Battlegrounds, we will continue to produce more contents and expand its universe,” a Krafton official said in a press release Monday.



Actor Go Soo stars in “Bystanders.” (Krafton)