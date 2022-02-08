LG CNS, AWS bolster ties on corporate cloud service

LG CNS said Tuesday it has signed a strategic agreement with cloud giant Amazon Web Services to expand cloud services for corporate clients.Under the agreement, the two companies aim to meet demand for application modernization, by updating old software and modernizing their computing platform for clients in the fields of finance, manufacturing and e-commerce.Clients will be encouraged to build cloud-native applications independently to optimize their applications on cloud infrastructure provided by Amazon Web Services, LG CNS said.This will ensure scalability in clients’ use of cloud infrastructure and continuity in case of software updates, the company said. Moreover, its microservice architecture will allow applications to be separated into independent services.To support the move, the ICT arm of LG Group, South Korea’s fourth-largest conglomerate, also announced Tuesday the launch of its in-house Cloud Native Launch Center comprising some 150 cloud experts.Along with the existing Cloud Application Build Center, set up in 2020 to modernize computing applications for clients, LG CNS will have over 1,000 employees dedicated to cloud computing services under the new division created this year.LG CNS CEO Kim Young-shub said in a statement that the partnership will allow the company to “play the lead role in the digital transformation landscape” by maximizing customer value and experience.This is the latest of LG CNS’ push for wider adoption of cloud technology for Korean companies.LG CNS has been focusing on helping corporate clients, such as Korean Air, switch to cloud computing through a public cloud service backed by Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. Also, the company has joined hands with local managed service provider Megazone Cloud to enable firms to smoothly transition to the cloud, establishing a joint venture in 2019.