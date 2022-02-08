Military reports 466 more COVID-19 cases

Service members receive COVID-19 vaccines in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province. (Yonhap)

South Korea's military on Tuesday reported 466 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its domestic personnel to 6,742.



The new cases included 271 from the Army, 148 from the Air Force, 26 from the Marine Corps, 12 from the Navy, eight from units under the direct control of the defense ministry and one from the ministry.



Currently, 2,252 military personnel are under treatment.



Meanwhile, the military reported no additional virus cases from the Navy's 304-strong Cheonghae unit operating in waters off Africa. Its cumulative infection count stood at 57. (Yonhap)