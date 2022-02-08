 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
Entertainment

Momoland to appear on Mexican TV show

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 8, 2022 - 10:35       Updated : Feb 8, 2022 - 10:35
A photo of South Korean girl group Momoland, provided by MLD Entertainment. (MLD Entertainment)
A photo of South Korean girl group Momoland, provided by MLD Entertainment. (MLD Entertainment)
South Korean girl group Momoland will embark on a promotional tour of Mexico next week for its new digital single, seeking to advance to the broader Central and South American market, its agency said Tuesday.

The six-piece group will leave for Mexico on Monday in its second trip to the region since 2019 when it appeared on the country's music-themed pay-TV channel Telehit, according to MLD Entertainment.

During the upcoming visit, Momoland will appear as a special guest in the final round of "Todos a Bailar," a dance competition show on Mexican broadcast network Azteca UNO, and perform its all-English song "Yummy Yummy Love."

Released on Jan. 14, the song has drawn attention from the music industry for being a collaboration between the K-pop group and Dominican singer Natti Natasha.

The group will then engage in various promotional activities for the new single in major Mexican cities, including Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey, the agency said. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114