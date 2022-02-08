[BEIJING OLYMPICS] Short trackers to make another push for 1st medal

Park Jang-hyuk of South Korea (L) is down on the ice after a fall as Wu Dajing of China hits him with a skate during the quarterfinals of the men's 1,000m short track speed skating race at the Beijing Winter Olympics at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing on Monday. (Yonhap)

BEIJING -- South Korea has been uncharacteristically shut out of short track speed skating medals after two days' worth of races at Beijing 2022. Its skaters will be hoping the third time will be the charm Wednesday, when the final for the men's 1,500m will take place.



It will start with the quarterfinals for Hwang Dae-heon, Lee June-seo and Park Jang-hyuk, with the final set as the last race of the night.



There will also be heats for the women's 1,000m and semifinals for the women's 3,000m relay at Capital Indoor Stadium.



Hwang, Lee and Park all competed in the 1,000m on Monday and none of them even reached the final. Hwang and Lee were disqualified in their respective semifinal heats, while Park suffered a hand injury after a fall in the quarterfinals and did not start his semifinal race.



Park finished third overall in the 1,500m during this past International Skating Union World Cup season.



Also on Wednesday, the men's luge doubles team of Park Jin-yong and Cho Jung-myung will compete in their third Olympics together at Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Yanqing District, northwest of Beijing.



They ranked 18th at Sochi 2014 and then ninth at PyeongChang 2018.(Yonhap)