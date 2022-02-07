Wonpil says ‘Pilmography’ is the filmography of his life

Wonpil of boy band Day6 poses during an online press conference Monday. (JYP Entertainment)



Wonpil of boy band Day6 welcomed the second month of the year by hopping onto the February music chart craze with his first-ever solo album. The singer-turned-soloist’s album, “Pilmography,” which dropped Monday evening, touches on the different colors of music and emotions.



The frosty winter-themed 10-track package aims to “comfort and heal people, especially among times of trouble,” the singer said during an online press conference held Monday.



The versatile singer said he came up with the idea behind his latest release, which is why he has let the moments he has captured in life take center stage. He added that the idea itself is not new, as the songs he made for Day6 stemmed from the same concept.



“The title of my album ‘Pilmography’ is a confined term of my name and the term filmography, and I gave a little tweak by adding the letter ‘P’ from my name, Wonpil,” he said. The musician said he thinks the album will be like the filmography of his life.



Once again, the wunderkind listed himself as a lyricist and composer for his debut solo album. Leading the album is “Goodbye, Farewell,” which is partly self-composed and written by Wonpil alongside bandmate Young K.



The singer described the lead track as a “song that is a mixture of waltz and blues and best fits this weather and ambiance.” The lyrics talk about how one has to bid farewell to his lover to cut off the pain that the person is experiencing, referring to the situation as an “unwanted breakup.”



The musician described “Pilmography” as an album filled with Day6’s musical personality and a pinch of his taste. “There’s not much difference between me as a member of Day6 and as a soloist. But one thing for sure is that I want and wanted to make good music that could comfort people when they are feeling low,” he added.



Wonpil went on to say that the tunes and melodies to the song are crucial, but he finds the words to it as the essential part. “Writing the lyrics of the song is a process of allowing a friend called ‘music’ to express one’s thoughts,” he said. The singer added that he could “mature” as a musician by penning his latest tracks.







Wonpil of boy band Day6 performs during an online press conference Monday. (JYP Entertainment)