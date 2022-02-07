SK Bioscience logs record high sales

SK Bioscience’s corporate identity (SK Bioscience)
SK Bioscience saw record sales of 929 billion won ($774 million) and operating profits of 474 billion won from last year, on the back of strong businesses in its contract manufacturing of the AstraZeneca and Novavax COVID-19 vaccines, the company said Monday.
Compared to 2020 yearly figures, SK Bioscience’s annual sales and operating profits went up by 311 percent and 1,158 percent, respectively.
About half of the annual numbers came in the fourth quarter alone as the company logged 451 billion won in sales and 254 billion won in operating profits during the period.
The biopharmaceutical firm said it will look to continue to build on the growing momentum as it plans to complete the development of its coronavirus vaccine candidate GBP510, secure more vaccine platforms and expand infrastructures this year.
SK Bioscience’s GBP510 is currently undergoing the third and last phase of clinical trials.
