Business

L‘Oreal Korea to launch make-your-own lip tint device

By Ahn Ju-hee
Published : Feb 7, 2022 - 16:37       Updated : Feb 7, 2022 - 17:04

Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Sur Mesure powered by Perso, a smart at-home device for personalized lip colors (L‘Oreal Korea)
L’Oreal Korea said Monday it will launch an at-home device that creates customized lip tint colors, to serve the growing needs of personalization in the beauty market.

The newly launched product, Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Sur Mesure, delivers thousands of color schemes using its four-ingredient cartridges -- red, nude, orange and pink. Customers can play with the palette using a mobile application to design their own shade of the day, it said. The device also offers color recommendations according to skin tone, which the user can try on virtually.

Such customization was made possible through the Perso system, an AI-powered technology for personalized cosmetic formulas, unveiled at CES 2020, according to the company.

Users can even take their home-made lip tint outside by detaching the lid of the device, which functions as a compact case.

The cosmetic brand will run a pop-up store at the Gangnam branch of Shinsegae Department Store up till Feb. 13 for early birds to try out the product before its official launch on Feb. 25.

“L‘Oreal has perfected research on customized at-home beauty technology to meet the personalized needs of our consumers.” said Christian Marcos, CEO of L’Oreal Korea.

By Ahn Ju-hee (dianahn@heraldcorp.com)

