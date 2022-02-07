 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
Business

KT to join submarine cable project connecting Asia

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Feb 7, 2022 - 15:26       Updated : Feb 7, 2022 - 15:26
A visual concept of a fiber optics network cable (123rf)
A visual concept of a fiber optics network cable (123rf)
South Korean telecommunication firm KT announced Monday plans to take part in a new 9,000-kilometer subsea cable project reaching six countries in East Asia and Southeast Asia, as an owner and operator.

With the new project, KT aims to meet a growing corporate demand for greater connectivity to achieve digital transformation.

KT signed a memorandum of understanding with real estate consulting firm Savills Korea on Monday to launch and operate the submarine cable, connecting six countries -- Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Indonesia, Singapore and the Philippines.

KT will carry out a strategic investment in the cable as a member of a consortium dedicated to the project, while it will provide consulting for the cable architecture, construction and operation. Savills Korea will play a role of attracting more investors to the project and managing legal procedures such as contracting and licensing.

“We expect the subsea cable market to grow further as we see more demand for cloud services and over-the-top media services across Asia,” Shin Soo-jung, head of KT Enterprise, said in a statement.

KT has yet to determine how much it will invest and which city or cities it will be wired.

So far, three coastal cities in Korea -- Busan, Geoje in South Gyeongsang Province and Taean, South Chungcheong Province -- are linked to subsea fiber cables. KT owns a stake in two such cables -- the Asia Pacific Gateway and New Cross Pacific Cable System.

Shin Soo-jung (left), head of KT Enterprise, and Savills Korea CEO Lee Soo-jeong pose for a photo during a signing ceremony at a KT office in Songpa-gu, Seoul, Monday. (KT)
Shin Soo-jung (left), head of KT Enterprise, and Savills Korea CEO Lee Soo-jeong pose for a photo during a signing ceremony at a KT office in Songpa-gu, Seoul, Monday. (KT)


By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114