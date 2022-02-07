K-pop artists present special exhibitions that coincide with album releases

Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon (left) and boy band Treasure (S.M. Entertainment, YG Entertainment)

While gearing up for their big returns to the stage, K-pop musicians have been preparing special exhibitions where visitors can view various content related to upcoming albums at different venues across Seoul.



Taeyeon, a member of K-pop powerhouse Girls’ Generation, is holding an exhibition as a preview for her upcoming third full-length solo album “INVU” before its release on Feb. 14, according to her label S.M. Entertainment.



“INVU: The Exhibit,” which opened Monday, runs through Feb. 14 at Punto Blu, a gallery and cafe located in Seongsu-dong, eastern Seoul. The eight-day exhibition is open from noon to 8 p.m.



The exhibition is divided into four spaces, where visitors can appreciate the concept of love and explore photographs of Taeyeon’s upcoming album.



“INVU: The Exhibit” is free, but reservations are required via SMTown & Store, the agency’s online merchandise shop, or Naver.



Taeyeon’s new album is set to drop at 6 p.m. on Feb. 14 through online music streaming platforms and physical record stores on the same day.



Boy band Treasure will also open a pop-up store to commemorate the release of its first EP “The Second Step: Chapter One,” which is slated to be released Feb. 15, according to the group’s agency YG Entertainment.





Poster images of “INVU: The Exhibit” (left) and “‘The Second Step: Chapter One’ Do Treasure Concept Pop-up” (S.M. Entertainment, YG Entertainment)