Business

Lotte Chilsung Beverage remains in red in Q4

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 7, 2022 - 13:58       Updated : Feb 7, 2022 - 13:58
Logo of Lotte Chilsung Beverage
Lotte Chilsung Beverage Co. on Monday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 3.2 billion won ($2.7 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the October-December period rose 469.8 percent on-year to 18.9 billion won. Revenue increased 18.2 percent to 599.6 billion won.

The operating profit was 49.0 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available. (Yonhap)
