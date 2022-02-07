 Back To Top
Business

LG Energy Solution most renewable South Korean firm in 2020: CDP

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Feb 7, 2022 - 15:48       Updated : Feb 7, 2022 - 16:00
RE100 campaign (CDP)
LG Energy Solution was the most renewable company in South Korea in 2020, a report showed Monday.

According to a report published by Carbon Disclosure Project, an environmental non-government organization, LG Energy Solution transitioned to renewable energy 33 percent, the highest figure among Korean firms participating in the Renewable Energy 100 initiative.

Renewable Energy 100, or RE100, is a global initiative to shift 100 percent to renewable energy by 2050. The campaign is led by The Climate Group.

The report measured RE100 commitments of 345 global firms designated by Fortune or those who consume electricity of 100 gigawatt-hours or more per year.

AmorePacific, Korea’s top cosmetics maker, achieved RE100 at 5 percent, while other domestic companies including K-water, SK Inc., and SK Telecom achieved zero percent.

Leading the RE100 trend, LG Energy Solution has been running its battery facilities in Poland with renewable energy 100 percent since 2019 and those in the US since July 2020.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
