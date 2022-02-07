Omicron surge sparks shortage fears of home test kits

The rapid spread of COVID-19 has demand for at-home test kits rising at an alarming rate, with major convenience store chain CU temporarily ceasing distribution to franchises.



According to local reports Monday, CU stores across the country have been unable to order new stock of at-home kits since Friday. This is believed to be due to a spike in sales during the Lunar New Year holiday last week, a CU official was cited as saying.





A person uses an at-home test kit for COVID-19 in Gwangju on Thursday. (Yonhap)