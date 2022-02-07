Military reports 150 more COVID-19 cases

A soldier receives a booster COVID-19 shot. (Yonhap)

South Korea's military on Monday reported 150 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its domestic personnel to 6,277.



The new cases included 75 from the Air Force, 20 from the Navy, 20 from the Marine Corps, 21 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry and 14 from the Army.



Currently, 1,975 military personnel are under treatment.



Meanwhile, three more sailors of the Navy's 304-strong Cheonghae unit operating in waters off Africa tested positive, bringing its cumulative infection tally to 57. (Yonhap)