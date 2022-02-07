 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
Sports

[BEIJING OLYMPICS] Alpine snowboarder Lee Sang-ho goes for historic gold

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 7, 2022 - 09:16       Updated : Feb 7, 2022 - 09:16

In this file photo from Jan. 28, 2022, South Korean alpine snowboarder Lee Sang-ho trains during an open practice session at Welli Hilli Park in Hoengseong, some 140 kilometers east of Seoul. (Yonhap)
In this file photo from Jan. 28, 2022, South Korean alpine snowboarder Lee Sang-ho trains during an open practice session at Welli Hilli Park in Hoengseong, some 140 kilometers east of Seoul. (Yonhap)
Alpine snowboarder Lee Sang-ho will try to make a new piece of South Korean Olympic history on Tuesday, when the men's parallel giant slalom event takes place at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Lee became the first South Korean snowboarder to win an Olympic medal four years ago, capturing silver in the parallel giant slalom on home soil at PyeongChang. As the International Ski Federation (FIS) World Cup overall points leader, Lee enters Beijing 2022 as a strong gold medal contender.

The qualification run is scheduled to begin at 11:07 a.m. at Genting Snow Park P & X Stadium in Zhangjiakou, about 180 kilometers northwest of Beijing. The top 16 boarders will move on to the knockout stage and will be dropped into a tournament-style bracket. The top qualifier will be up against the 16th seed, and so forth. The winner of the Big Final will grab the gold medal, with the loser taking home the silver medal. The winner of the Small Final will claim bronze.

Also on Tuesday, speed skater Kim Min-seok will chase his second straight medal in the men's 1,500m. He won the bronze medal in that event at PyeongChang 2018.

Kim will be joined by his good friend Park Seong-hyeon, who was the last skater added to the South Korean team after a spot opened up at the last minute in the 1,500m.

The men's figure skating competition begins Tuesday with the short program. Cha Jun-hwan and Lee Si-hyeong will represent South Korea.

Cha finished 15th in PyeongChang, the best Olympic performance by a South Korean man, and will try to outdo himself in Beijing.

Cha won the International Skating Union (ISU) Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Estonia on Jan. 23 with a personal-best score of 273.22 points. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114