Bear with me: Animal rights awareness in Korea takes strides

Late last month, the Ministry of Environment announced that all bear farming will be outlawed in Korea as of Jan. 1, 2026, and the currently farmed bears will be relocated to shelters for protection by 2025.



The decision follows decades of controversy on the practice, which started in 1981 due to high demand for the bear bile used in traditional medicine.



“The declaration to cease bear breeding is particularly meaningful because the government, the agricultural industry and civil society have combined to resolve a 40-year-old issue,” Minister Han Jeoung-ae said in a statement.



Bear farming is a relic of an era when the preservation of endangered species was an afterthought on the peninsula. Consumption of bile and other parts of the animal was allowed back when 493 bears were imported from 1981 to 1985 for breeding purposes.





