[Herald Interview] Politics startup seeks to bring power of data to people ahead of elections

Ryu Ho-hyon, Oxopolitics CEO and founder (left) and Ryu Chan-hyun, the COO and co-founder of the company. (Oxopolitics)





Transparent and unbiased data will help potential voters and politicians make rational choices, putting an end to the era of heavily skewed public polls and knee-jerk policy reactions. This is the guiding philosophy at Oxopolitics, where scores of data engineers are working to change political decision making with the power of data.



“I wanted to build an open data platform that enables each user to have their say about politics and see the data on themselves, like-minded people and also people with conflicting ideas,” Ryu Ho-hyon, Oxopolitics CEO and founder, said in an interview with The Korea Herald. “Ultimately let them make decisions based on accumulated data of their own, not by opinion of others.”



Founded by Ryu and his younger brother in 2020, Oxopolitics garnered 100,000 subscribers with 20 employees as of January.



With seven years of experience in Silicon Valley as a data engineer at Twitter and Airbnb under his belt, Ryu was struck with the idea of applying a data-driven decision making process for political matters.



“Rational decisions were made based on data at these companies, without relying on authority or superiors, which led me into thinking of implementing the system to those making the most important decisions in Korea – politics,” Ryu said.



Voters here have been easily swayed by the social climate, and the swordplay of politicians and biased opinion polls, the 41 year-old CEO added.



The startup chief said information technology could give the public two types of power. One is the power of communication which was brought to people by social network services like Facebook and Twitter, which functioned as a catalyst to hasten the Tunisian Revolution and the Arab Spring.



The other is the power of data, which is currently seized by big tech firms and those who may attempt to mislead voters by distorting public opinion survey.



“Why do we let Google and Facebook to rake in money with the data we created? Why do we leave the political circle to use data to modify results as they like?”









