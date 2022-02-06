 Back To Top
Business

Samsung Display offers OLED testing platform for free

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Feb 6, 2022 - 16:01       Updated : Feb 6, 2022 - 16:01
An engineer runs an analysis on simulation results using Sync-OLED platform. (Samsung Display)
An engineer runs an analysis on simulation results using Sync-OLED platform. (Samsung Display)


Samsung Display has launched a new platform where its vendors can test their raw materials for OLED panels free of charge, the company said Sunday.

The “Sync-OLED” platform, co-developed with the supercomputing center at the Korea Institute of Science and Technology Information, allows suppliers to run simulations on their materials and predict how they will affect the performance of OLED panels.

The new platform is expected to shave costs significantly for partners. When partners test materials on their own, it costs hundreds of thousands of dollars to purchase software and hire necessary personnel. Establishing independent severs for supercomputing can drive costs up to millions of dollars.

Samsung Display will open the platform not only to its existing vendors, but also to other materials companies or research institutions.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
