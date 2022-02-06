S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit fresh high of nearly 40,000 amid omicron wave

Medical workers warm their hands with an instant hot pack at an outdoor COVID-19 testing station in Seoul on Saturday, as the mercury dropped to a low of minus 9 degrees Celsius. (Yonhap)

South Korea's daily virus cases hit another high Sunday, exceeding 38,000, as the highly transmissible omicron variant rages across the country following a holiday season.



The country reported 38,691 new COVID-19 infections, including 38,502 local cases, raising the total to 1,009,688, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).



The accumulated virus caseload surpassed 1 million on Sunday, two years after the country reported its first COVID-19 case.



The daily tally surged to over 30,000 for the first time on Saturday, just three days after breaking the 20,000 mark. The figure topped the 10,000 level for the first time on Jan. 26.



New daily cases have soared by nearly five-fold over the past two weeks, driven by the highly contagious omicron variant.



Daily cases are feared to possibly reach 100,000 in the coming weeks following the three-day Lunar New Year holiday, which ended Wednesday, according to the health authorities.



The death toll from COVID-19 came to 6,873, up 15 from Saturday. The fatality rate was 0.71 percent.



The number of critically ill COVID-19 patients was 272, down 3 from a day earlier, the KDCA said.



In an effort to curb the virus, the government decided to extend the current toughened social distancing curbs for two more weeks starting on Monday through Feb. 20.



Under the scheme, private gatherings of more than six people are banned and businesses are subject to a 9 p.m. curfew.



The government will also lower the age of eligibility for COVID-19 treatment pills from 60 to 50 starting Monday. (Yonhap)