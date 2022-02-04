 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
Sports

[BEIJING OLYMPICS] Moon wishes Beijing Olympics would promote peace, harmony

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 4, 2022 - 21:41       Updated : Feb 4, 2022 - 21:41
President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in on Friday expressed his wish that the Beijing Winter Olympics would become an event that promotes peace and harmony for all mankind through sports.

Moon also wished for the strong performance of South Korean national players in a message he posted on social media hours before the opening of the 24th Olympic Winter Games in the Chinese capital.

"In the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, we united and created a realm of peace and harmony for all mankind. We saw a miracle done by sports. I wish the Beijing Winter Olympics would become a feast of peace and harmony through sports," he wrote.

Moon hoped that Korean players would perform strongly in Beijing.

"Team Korea has overcome much hardship and made Koreans proud," he said.

The president also expressed his gratitude to the coaching staff and the Korean Sports & Olympic Committee for taking great care of the national players.

"It is most important that they play with safety and in good health. The nation will strongly cheer for Team Korea," he wrote.

The Beijing Winter Olympics kicked off Friday and runs through Feb. 20.

About 3,000 players from around the world are set to compete in 109 events over 15 disciplines in seven sports. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114