[Today’s K-pop] Dawn proposes, HyunAh says ‘yes’

(Credit: P Nation)



HyunAh and Dawn announced via Instagram that they are tying the knot.



Late Thursday, Dawn wrote “Marry Me” with a heart, uploading a short video that showed the hands of the couple wearing new rings. HyunAh uploaded the same video on her account saying “Yes, of course.” The rings are custom made by a Korean jeweler and feature chunky iridescent opals as the main stones embellished with a half dozen colorful gemstones.



HyunAh debuted as a member of Wonder Girls in 2007 and later joined 4minute before going solo. Dawn was a member of Pentagon since 2016.



The two performers have been dating since 2016 and publicly acknowledged the relationship when it was reported in 2018. They terminated their contracts with Cube Entertainment and joined Psy’s P Nation. They released an album, dubbed “1+1=1” in September last year.



The label is yet to confirm the news.



Treasure to host pop-up store



(Credit: YG Entertainment)



Boy band Treasure will open a pop-up store in time for the release of a new album, label YG Entertainment announced Friday.



Under the name of “‘The Second Step: Chapter One’ Do Treasure Concept Pop-Up,” it will be open for nine days from Feb. 19 at a cafe in front of the company headquarters in Seoul.



It is the beginning of the Do Treasure project, through which the 12 members invite fans to join them on the journey seeking the “Treasure Effect,” the company said.



Interactive experiences and special programs the bandmates participated in will be available at the site along with an exhibit of images that have not been published yet. Some of the experiences will be shared online as well.



Treasure will release its first EP “The Second Step: Chapter One” on Feb. 15.



Astro’s Moonbin, Sanha to return as unit



(Credit: Fantagio Entertainment)



Moonbin and Sanha of Astro will release their second EP as a duo next month, agency Fantagio Entertainment said Friday.



Single “Ghost Town” will be dropped as a pre-release next week.



The two paired up in September 2020 for the first EP “In-Out” and showed their sexier, darker sides with title track “Bad Idea.” They were voted the best-matched subunit from an idol group in a survey last year.



Meanwhile, Jinjin and Rocky teamed up as another unit last month and put out a five-track EP named “Restore,” full of positive energy. With main track “Just Breathe” the rapper duo expressed the desire to return to the way life was before the pandemic.



NiziU’s pre-debut song surpasses 300m streams on Billboard Japan



(Credit: Softbank)